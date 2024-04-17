2024 Nissan Qashqai gets a BOLD new look, improved interior and new tech

The Nissan Qashqai, the UK’s best-selling car, gets a new look for 2024 and a raft of tech, design and quality improvements too.

Nissan may be pushing hard down the EV road with cars like the new Ariya, but it’s the bread and butter ICE-based cars that pay the bills, and none more so than the Nissan Qashqai – the UK’s best-selling new car over the last few years.

Having put the current Qashqai into production back in 2021, Nissan gave it a few tweaks in 2022, but now it’s time for a bigger update to keep the competition at bay.

The big exterior change comes at the front with a new look similar to the Ariya, with a new grille inspired by the patterns of ancient Japanese armour scales finished in gloss black, with new lights split into three elements, new LED lights at the back and new bumper too, new 18″, 19″ and 20″ alloys depending on spec and options, and a new range of colour options.

Inside, the new N-Design trim and Tekna+ get splashings of Alcantara, upgraded seat trims for a more premium feel including quilted leather at the top end and fake leather lower down the range, ambient lighting on the N-Connecta, N-Design and above and thicker side windows for more hush.

There’s also a new Android-based infotainment complete with Google Apps and Voice Assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with improved graphics for the 12.3″ screen and instruments.

Safety stuff now includes Driver Drowsy alert, AEB, Lane Keep, accident data recording, a better camera for the Around View Monitor and an optional stolen car tracker.

Despite the extensive upgrades, Nissan has left engine options the same with a choice of mild-hybrid or e-Power.

Matthew Weaver, VP of Nissan Design Europe, said:

The new face of Qashqai has a more technical appearance, with more texture and eye-catching detailing. We were inspired by traditional Japanese battle costumes which combines craftsmanship with muscularity. We’ve worked hard with our colleagues on the front and rear lighting, giving a technical and precise impression and which integrates seamlessly. Inside, the new materials and ambient lighting elevate the on-board experience even further. Overall, we’re convinced crossover-buyers will love the results.

No prices yet for the new Qashqai, but it will go on sale in the summer with a choice of four trim levels at prices likely to start around £30k.