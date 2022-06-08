Nissan Qashqai gets ENHANCED for 2022 – just a year after the new Qashqai went in to production

Just a year since it went into production, the Nissan Qashqai gets updated for 2022 with small trim changes and extra equipment.

Nissan may finally be about to start delivering its next foray into the EV world with the new Nissan Ariya, but it’ll be a while before anything electric from Nissan is as successful as its current SUVs.

Worldwide, it’s the X-Trail which is the biggest seller, but in the UK that honour goes to the Nissan Qashqai, a car which more or less invented its C-SUV sector and sells in droves, and accounts for one in five of all cars built in the UK

Updated and going into production in Sunderland exactly a year ago, the new Qashqai may have more competition than the original, but it’s still a strong seller and Nissan still has more to come with the arrival in the coming months of the innovative e-POWER Hybrid.

Ahead of that, and just a year into the Qashqai’s production run, Nissan has announced updates for the Qashqai, although none you’re going to notice in a hurry.

Having revealed a new ‘Digital-Age-Friendly’ logo back in 2020, Nissan is now adding it to the Qashqai with a badge on the front and back, on wheel caps and in the middle of the steering wheel.

Other updates include the Qashqai’s back bumper in a different shade of grey, LED fogs are standard on the Tekna+ model, bigger 12.3″ infotainment on N-Connect on up and Glass Roof Pack and roof rails also back for the N-Connecta, as well as an enhanced Nissan Connect Services Pack.

Nic Thomas, Nissan Motor GB Marketing Director, said:

These enhancements, plus the arrival of Nissan’s unique e-POWER technology to the range in the coming months, will ensure the Qashqai continues to captivate customers and retain its crown as the UK’s best-selling crossover.