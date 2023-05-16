Electric Ford E-Tourneo Courier REVEALED – and there’s an ICE Tourneo Courier too

For reveals the electric Ford E-Tourneo Courier – an MPV take on the electric E-Transit Courier – ahead of it going on sale in 2024.

Just last month, Ford revealed the E-Transit Courier van as act three of its electric Transit offerings, and now it’s time for an MPV take on the E-Transit Courier with the reveal of the new Electric Ford E-Tourneo Courier which is essentially the van with windows and seats.

Underpinning the E-Tourneo Courier is the same Puma-derived Platform as the E-Transit Courier, with the same looks, as you’d expect, which means a blunt front end ahead of a boxy cabin, with front skid plate and, on some models, roof bars and wheel arch moulding for added butch. Ford says that gives the E-Tourneo Courier ‘SUV-inspired looks’.

Just like its van sibling, the E-Tourneo Courier will come with a single electric motor good for 134bhp and driving the front wheels, and although Ford has yet to reveal battery size we’d guess it’ll be around 55kWh and deliver range of at least 220 miles.

Martin Sander, general manager, of Ford Model e, Europe, said:

Exciting new products like E?Tourneo Courier are the future of Ford in Europe – electric, fun, and fuelled by a restless need for adventure. Our new all-electric multi-activity vehicle is the latest demonstration of our multi-billion dollar global push to scale EV production and deliver connected, must-have vehicles for our customers.

It’ll be 2024 before the E-Tourneo Courier goes on sale, but Ford will be rolling out the ICE version with a 123bhp 1.0-litre petrol with six-speed manual or seven-speed auto ‘box this year.