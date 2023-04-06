New Ford E-Transit Courier REVEALED as Ford adds to its electric van offerings

The new Ford E-Transit Courier is revealed as Ford’s latest electric van offering, with more space than the outgoing Courier and on sale in 2024.

Ford has already rolled out two electric Transit vans with the Ford E-Transit Custom and the full-size E-Transit, and now it’s time for act three of Ford’s electric van onslaught – the Ford E-Transit Courier.

The E-Transit Courier comes as part of a new Transit Courier range arriving, offering more space than before, a better cabin and more technology, with both petrol and diesel options in addition to the electric Courier.

Underpinning the new E-Transit Courier is a modified version of the platform found under the Ford Puma – and will also be used for the electric Ford Puma next year – and comes with a 134bhp motor good for 134bhp powering the front wheels with 100kW DC fast charging. Ford hasn’t revealed the battery size, but we’d guess around 55kWh.

The non-electric versions will be offered with a 1.0-litre 123bhp petrol and 99bhp 1.5-litre diesel, with six-speed manual ‘box and a seven-speed auto option on the petrol.

Cosmetically, the E-Transit Courier will be differentiated by different lighting and grille at the front, and the extra space in all models adds 182mm to the length of the floor and an extra 200mm between wheel arches, with the electric version getting a front boot too for cable storage.

Inside, there’s Ford’s SYNC4 system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, 12″ infotainment and, depending on model and ticked option boxes, stuff like Adaptive Cruise and Lane Assist.

The ICE versions of the new Transit Courier will be available later this year, but it’ll be 2024 before you can get your hands on the electric Courier.

No prices yet, but expect the ICE versions to cost a bit more than the current Courier – and the electric version a lot more.