Electric Ford E-Transit Custom REVEALED as the UK’s best-selling vehicle goes EV

The Ford E-Transit Custom is revealed as Ford turns its best-selling vehicle in the UK in to a 236-mile range EV. Due to arrive in 2024.

Ford turned the Transit electric back in 2020, but that was the full-sized transit. Now, Ford reveals the Transit we all think of as a Transit – the Transit Custom, the UK’s best-selling vehicle, no less – into an EV too as it takes the wraps off the E-Transit Custom.

Details are still a bit thin on the ground which, as Ford says you won’t be able to have the E-Transit Custom in your yard until 2024, is no surprise. But we do get to see what it looks like, and a tease of what the electric Transit promises.

The most obvious update is to the front end, which gets a big hexagonal grille, slim LED headlights and a charging point integrated into the right-hand side.

Ford also promises a range of around 236 miles, DC Fast Charging (although how fast they’re not saying), a full towing capacity and ProPower Onboard tech to provide power for tools, lights and devices.

Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe, said:

This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions. Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.

It seems likely the E-Transit Custom will offer at least a couple of power outputs, and probably get a battery pack similar in size to the 68kWh battery pack in the E-Transit.

Expect a drip of official details on the E-Transit to come from Ford this year.