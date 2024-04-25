Electric MG Cyberster Roadster goes on sale in the UK – costs from £54,995

The electric MG Cyberstar goes on sale in the UK in a two-model range with up to 496bhp and prices starting from £54,995.

It’s a whole year since the MG Cyberster was revealed as MG looked back to its British roots to build a new Roadster, and now it finally goes on sale in the UK.

Of course, this is 2024 and not 1964, so the new Cyberster isn’t powered by a slightly asthmatic petrol four pot, but by electric motors. And, in top-sped GT guise, is the most powerful road-going MG ever built.

The entry point for the Cyberster is the Cyberster Trophy, which comes with a single electric motor good for 335bhp and 350lb/ft of torque, enough to scoot to 62mph in just 5.0 seconds.

But for just £5k more you can opt for the Cyberster GT which comes with a motor at each end good for 495bhp and 535lb/ft of torque and able to hit 62mph in a supercar-bashing 3.2 seconds. Both models come with a 77kWh battery offering 316 miles of range in the Trophy and 276 miles in the GT.

Both models also come with four driving modes – Comfort, Custom, Sport and Track – to suit your mood, an electric fabric roof which will open and close in 15 seconds and a wind deflector to keep buffeting in check.

MG says the Cyberster’s cabin is “luxurious and technologically advanced” and delivers an environment previously reserved for six-figure GTs, and comes with 6-way electric heated seats with memory and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, twin paddles for regen, a wide range of safety stuff including Lane Change, Lane Keep, Adaptive Cruise and Blind Spot, with a 10.25″ driver display flanked by a pair of 7″ displays

David Allison, MG Head of Product and Planning, said:

The Cyberster is a car designed to excite, whether through its head-turning design or its scintillating performance. Both the Trophy and GT are compelling two-seat EV sporting roadsters which promise to propel grand touring into the electric age.

The Cyberster is now on sale with the Tropy from £54,995 and the GT from £59,995 with first deliveries due in August.