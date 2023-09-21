Electric Peugeot e308 now on sale to challenge the VW ID.3 – costs from £40k

The new electric Peugeot e308 finally goes on sale in the UK, with prices starting at £40,050 and an initial choice of three trim levels.

The new electric Peugeot e308 has been a long time coming, with our first look in January 2022 of both the e308 Hatch and Estate and a more fulsome reveal this time last year.

But now, getting on for two years after we first saw it, the e308 is finally going on sale in the UK (just the Hatch for now – the Estate is to follow) with prices starting at £40,050 and a choice of two regular trim levels – Allure and GT – plus a limited-run First Edition model.

The entry-level Allure model comes with 19″ alloys, chrome trim, heated front seats and steering wheel, voice control, Sat Nav, Adaptive Cruise, iCockpit, 10″ infotainment and reversing camera. The e308 Allure costs from £40,050.

Sitting above the Allure model is the e308 GT (from £42,250) with added butch from a different grille and sills, improved LED headlights, Alcantar, front parking sensors and digital instruments.

The First Edition model (from £42,080) comes with faux leather and Alcantara and a choice of three unique colour options – Okenite White, Olivine Green, and Selenium Grey.

The powertrain uses a 156bhp electric motor powered by a 54kWh battery with 100kW charging delivering 20-80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.

The new Peugeot e308 is now available to order.