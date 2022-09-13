Electric Peugeot e-308 Hatch and e-308 Estate revealed (AGAIN) ahead of 2023 debut

Peugeot has decided to ‘reveal’ the electric versions of the 308 – the e-308 Hatch and e-308 Estate – ahead of a debut in 2023.

Peugeot has unveiled their next electric outing with the ‘reveal’ of the new e-308 Hatch and e-308 SW (Estate), even though we had another, less detailed, reveal at the start of 2022. Still, with the new electric 308s on sale next year it’s probably a good idea to remind us of what’s going to be on offer.

As well as an electric version of the 308, Peugeot will deliver an electric version of the 308 SW (Estate) as Peugeot continues its path of offering EVs as a powertrain option rather than standalone models, and in the process delivering one of the first electric Estates from a European car maker.

Under the skin, the electric 308s get a new EV powertrain with a 156bhp electric motor powered by a 54kWh battery and promising range of 248 miles, with a built-in 11kW charger and up to 100kW rapid charging ability, enough for 20-80 per cent charge in 25 minutes.

The e-308s come with Adaptive Cruise, Stop and Go, Long Range Blind Spot and Rear Traffic Alerts, as well as Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit and saucer-sized steering wheel, 10″ infotainment with i-Connect. Trim levels will be Allure and GT, with new 18″ aluminium wheels specially developed for the e-308.

No prices for the e-308 Hatch and Estate yet – although a starting p[point around £34k seems about right – but Peugeot will be back with more details before the new EVs go on sale in the second half of 2023.