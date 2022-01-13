Electric Peugeot e-308 details revealed – and there’ll be an electric ESTATE too

The electric Peugeot e-30 will arrive next year – and as an electric estate too – as Peugeot boss reveals what’s planned for the EV.

It’s getting on for a year since the new Peugeot 308 arrived, bringing with it a new platform and new looks and receiving its fair share of plaudits, including as the only non-EV to make it into the World Car of the Year final list.

With a choice of petrol, diesel and PHEV powetrains the new 308 has most of the bases covered, although there’s no EV version to match the smaller e-208. But that’s due to arrive next year as the Peugeot e-308, and now we know a bit more about what to expect.

Peugeot boss Linda Jackson has been speaking to jurors of the aforesaid Car of the Year gong, and has confirmed that the e-308 will arrive in 2023 and it will be available as both a Hatch and Estate.

Under the skin of the e-308 will be a 54kWh battery powering a 154bhp electric motor on the front axle and promising range of around 250 miles.

Peugeot has gone down the route of EV as a powertrain option on its regular range – rather than new purely EV models – and it seems the new e-308 will be marked out only by a blanked-off grille and a couple of EV badges.

Production of the Peugeot e-308 Hatch and e-308 Estate is due to start in July 2023.