2022 Car of the Year finalists revealed – they’re all ELECTRIC apart from the Peugeot 308

The final seven cars up for the 2022 Car of the Year award is announced, and all are electric cars apart from the new Peugeot 308.

We all know we’re heading in to an age of electric cars, and car makers are busy rolling out as many EVs as they can muster to grab a chunk of the (legislation-driven) demand for cars with a heavy bank of batteries and electric motors instead of an ICE.

With a plethora of new EVs arriving, it’s inevitable that a chunk of cars up for the 2022 Car of the Year award will be EVs but, when the provisional list of 39 nominations was revealed, there was still a healthy chunk of new ICE and Hybrid models in line for a gong.

They included everything from the Lexus NX to the Nissan Qashqai by way of the Toyota Yaris X, Peugeot 308 and McClaren Artura.

But despite a strong showing for ICE cars in the provisional list of 39, just one ICE car – the new Peugeot 308 – has made the list of seven finalists.

2022 Car of the Year Finalists

• Cupra Born

• Ford Mustang Mach-E

• Hyundai Ioniq 5

• Kia EV6

• Peugeot 308

• Renault Megane e-Tech Electric

• Skoda Enyaq

If all goes as it should, it’ll be the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6 grabbing the Car of the Year gong, but it really doesn’t seem representative of the market that six of the seven finalists are EVs.

List of 39 candidates for Car of the Year 2022 award:

1. Aiways U5

2. Audi Q4 E-tron/Q4 E-tron Sportback

3. Audi E-tron GT/RS E-tron GT

4. BMW 2 Series Coupé

5. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

6. BMW i4

7. BMW iX

8. Cupra Born

9. Dacia Spring

10. DS 4

11. DS 9

12. Ford Mustang Mach-E

13. Honda HR-V

14. Hyundai Bayon

15. Hyundai Ioniq 5

16. Kia EV6

17. Lexus NX

18. Lynk&Co 01

19. Maserati MC20

20. McLaren Artura

21. Mercedes-Benz C Class

22. Mercedes-Benz EQS

23. Mercedes-Benz T Class / Renault Kangoo

24. MG EHS

25. MG Marvel R

26. Nissan Qashqai

27. Opel Mokka

28. Peugeot 308

29. Renault Arkana

30. Renault Mégane E-Tech

31. Škoda Fabia

32. Škoda Enyaq iV

33. Subaru Outback

34. Tesla Model Y

35. Toyota Yaris Cross

36. Toyota Highlander

37. Volkswagen ID.4

38. Volkswagen Caddy

39. Volkswagen T7 Multivan