EU Waters Down ICE ban for 2035 – the UK should go further

The European Union is to water down its ban on ICE cars from 2035, and is fixing the reduction of tailpipe emissions to 90%.

The UK has a bonkers ban on new sales of ICE cars from 2030 – thanks to the Labour government changing it from 2035 implemented by the Conservatives – meaning we have just five years to go to effectively consign to the history bin a century of ICE development. It’s all part of the mad ‘Climate Change’ mantra, portraying CO2 as a harmful gas when it’s actually the stuff of life.

CO2 emissions from cars in the UK account for a minuscule amount of global CO2 emissions, and forcing everyone down the EV route – which is far from CO2 free – is damaging consumer confidence, manufacturing viability and jobs, all in the name of ‘Saving the Planet’.

But perhaps the tide is turning against the ‘Green’ agenda as the EU has decided to water down it own ICE ban – due in 2035 – by allowing ICE cars to continue indefinitely, although with the caveat that car makers need to cut average CO2 by 90% compared to 2021 and offset the 10% by using EU ‘Green’ steel and carbon-neutral fuels.

It’s probably too much to hope that the UK will follow the EU’s direction with the current government, but other parties are up for dropping the ban altogether and letting the market decide what they want, which is how it should be.

Because, as it stands, when we get to 2030, prices for EVs will rise significantly as car makers stop the massive subsidies they’re currently having to make to move EVs out of showrooms, taxpayer subsidies in the form of the ECG will end, taxation for EVs will have to be increased to cover huge losses from fuel duty, and the 50% or so of UK residents who have no off-street parking will have to pay through the nose to top up, costing more to fuel an EV than an ICE car.