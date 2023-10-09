Hyundai plays catchup with Toyota and Lexus with new 5-year used car warranty

The Hyundai Promise Approved Used Car Warranty arrives delivering up to a 5-year warranty on used Hyundais subject to conditions.

The times are long gone when the best you could hope for in terms of a new car warranty was 12 months or 12,000 miles, with new car warranties from Hyundai and Kia offering 5 and 7 years respectively.

But most of us buy used cars, not new, and warranties on used cars, unless you dip in to car makers ‘extended’ warranties probably, not offering much more than a 12-month warranty.

But that changed in a big way when Toyota and Lexus announced that, as long as you have your car serviced every year by a main dealer, you’d get 10 years of warranty cover.

Now, Hyundai is playing a similar game with the new Hyundai Promise Approved Used Car Warranty which extends the cover for Hyundai’s which meets certain criteria.

The new five-year warranty is available on diesel and petrol cars up to 42 months old and with less than 60k on the clock, but if it’s an EV, PHEV or Hybrid it has to be less than three years old and will have to be subjected to an annual ‘Health Test’ by a main dealer.

Hyundai Sales Director, Andrew Tracey, said:

Hyundai has always led the way with new car warranties, and with the newly updated Hyundai Promise our used car customers benefit from the same length of warranty cover for their Hyundai purchase. This is a significant landmark for Hyundai and our retail network and we’re extremely proud to be delivering one of the industry’s leading approved used car warranty schemes, bringing the very same reassurance of new car buyers to the used car sales industry.