Isuzu D-Max EV costs a WHOPPING £30k more than the diesel version

Isuzu announces prices and specs for the new Electric D-Max EV pick-up, with a single EV powertrain, three models and huge prices.

Pushing business buyers into commercial EVs is proving even tougher than persuading private car buyers they need to go electric, and the arrival of the Isuzu D-Max EV isn’t going to make that push any easier, despite Isuzu claiming it’s “the first fully electric pick-up in Europe to offer a 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and full-time 4WD“, which sounds like the perfect pitch for an electric workhorse.

The trouble is, Isuzu has pitched the D-Max EV pricing in the realms of fantasy, with the EV costing as much as £30k more than the diesel equivalent, with prices for the D-Max eDL40 Extended Cab starting at £59,995 (£71,994 inc vat), the D-Max eDL40 Double Cab at £60,995 (£73,194 inc vat) and the D-Max eV-Cross Double Cab at £62,495 (£74,995 inc vat). Wow.

All models get a dual motor setup with a combined 188bhp, full-time AWD and a 66.9kWh battery good for a modest 163-mile range, new rear suspension (but a reduced ride height), one-tonne payload and 3,500kg towing.

The entry-level D-Max eDL40 Extended Cab and Double Cab come with chrome styling, 8.0″ infotainment, 7.0″ driver display, heated front seats, LED headlights, leather, Climate, parking sensors and Rough Terrain Mode, with the D-Max eV-Cross adding Dark grey styling, 9.0” infotainment, Posh Sound and Bi-LED headlights.

Neil Scott, National Sales Manager at Isuzu UK, said:

We’re incredibly proud to launch the D-Max EV at a competitive price point for a fully electric, fully capable, and work-ready 4×4 pick-up. There’s nothing else like it in the market today that combines zero-emission driving with full commercial capability. With high levels of equipment as standard, refined ride quality, and Isuzu’s legendary toughness, the D-Max EV offers true value and a sustainable solution for fleets and professionals alike.

The order book for the D-Max EV won’t open until later in the year with first deliveries due in early 2026.

Form an orderly queue.