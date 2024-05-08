Land Rover Defender UPDATED for 2024 with new diesel engine and more luxury

The Land Rover Defender gets a bit of an update for 2024 with a more powerful diesel engine, Sedona Limited Edition and added luxury.

The Land Rover Defender continues to be a sales star for JLR, although we doubt many are used as the ‘Workhorse’ JLR imagines they are. And they are, but at a price and with abilities few owners will ever use.

So it’s no surprise that the latest updates to the Defender for 2024 concentrate on luxury additions, a new Limited Edition Defender Sedona and more power for the oil burner option rather than enhancing its already impressive breadth of toys to make green-laning and adventurous journies even more possible.

Comfort in the Defender is enhanced, says JLR, with the arrival of the ‘Signature Interior Pack’ which adds heated and cooled front seats with winged headrests, heated seats with new headrests (in the 110 and 130), and new upholstery options including leather and wool.

Other titivations include trim accents in satin black and metallic grey Beam, a ‘Captain’s Chair’ option for the second row on 130 models which are heated and cooled with added cupholders.

There’s also a new Defender 110 Sedona Edition – based on the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE – available for a year with Extended Black Pack, 22″ alloys and Signature Interior Pack (pictured above).

JLR has also decided that the Defender’s diesel option – the D300 – isn’t powerful enough, so it’s been replaced by the D350 which ups power to 345bhp.

Mark Cameron, Defender MD, said:

Our vision for Defender is to continuously improve what is already a superb vehicle that can go anywhere and do anything. The introduction of the new Sedona Edition, enhanced interior options and our most powerful ever Defender diesel engine mean our clients now have more choice than ever. And with the new Captain Chairs in Defender 130, up to seven people can now travel in greater comfort on both epic adventures and localised expeditions.

JLR says they have simplified the Defender range which now consists of S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE, X and V8 specifications in 90, 110 and 130 body styles, with option packs including Off-Road Pack, Advanced Off-road Pack, Dynamic Handling Pack, Air Suspension Pack, Driver Assist Pack, Cold Climate Pack, Extreme Cold Climate Pack, Towing PAck and Towing Pack 2. Which doesn’t sound very simplified at all.

No prices yet for the 2024 Land Rover Defender, but expect them to go up.