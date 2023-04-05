New Electric MINI Countryman E is as big as a BMW X1 – and gets the same EV powertrains

MINI releases camouflaged images of the new electric MINI Countryman and confirms it will be available in FWD and AWD guises.

The arrival of the MINI Countryman a decade or more ago raised more than a few eyebrows, so far removed was it from the ethos of the original Mini. But, visual shock aside, it fulfilled MINI’s quest to deliver a ‘family’ MINI for those who’d outgrown a regular MINI. And it was a decent enough SUV to boot.

Inevitably, the MINI Countryman grew again with the second generation in 2016 and now it grows again, this time to almost 4.5 metres – much the same as its sibling under the skin BMW X1 – MINI confirms as it reveals more details on the electric version of the new Countryman.

MINI confirms the new electric Countryman will be offered in two versions, with the Countryman E getting an electric motor on the front good for 188bhp and the Countryman SE getting a motor on both axles delivering a total of 308bhp and powered by a 64.7kWh battery said to be good for range of 280 miles.

Of course, it’s 2023 so sustainability is a big selling point, so MINI is keen you know it’s dispensing with decorative elements inside and out and making the alloys with up to 70 per cent secondary aluminium, as well as making the dashboard, steering wheel, headliner and mats from recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants.

The new electric MINI Countryman will debut later this year.