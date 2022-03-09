New Genesis GV60 – the Genesis take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 – open for pre-orders

The new Genesis GV60, the posh take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, opens for pre-orders in the UK with prices from £47,005.

The Korean twins of Hyundai and Kia are doing well with their first dedicated EVs – the Ioniq 5 and EV6 – but there’s another sibling to come and it’s the GV60 from Genesis, Hyundai’s ‘Premium’ brand.

We’ve already seen the GV60 revealed, and some information on powertrains, and now we get prices, although not full specs, ahead of a proper on-sale later this year. Although pre-orders are now open (here) with a refundable £1k deposit.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but to our eyes the rounded GV60 is less appealing than either the Ioniq 5 or EV6, but with shared underpinnings it has a lot to offer as a left-field ‘Premium’ EV option.

Genesis is offering a trio of model options, with the entry-level GV60 starting at £47,005, the mid-range GV60 Sport from £53,605 and the range-topping GV60 Sport Plus from £65,405.

Whichever GV60 model you choose, you’ll get a 77.4kWh battery, with the Premium model delivering 222bhp to the back wheels, the Sport model 309bhp to all four wheels and the Sport Plus 423bhp, also to all four wheels, with range of 321 miles, 292 miles and 289 miles respectively.

Andrew Pilkington, Genesis Motor UK MD, said:

GV60 marks a new electrifying era for Genesis in the UK, and we are thrilled to add our first all-electric car to our line-up for customers with pre-orders now open. As part of our overall global push for electrification we want to redefine what premium-luxury means to a new generation of electric vehicle customers. GV60 embodies the very essence of the Genesis brand – providing next generation technology without compromising on luxury.