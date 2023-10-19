New Peugeot 208 and electric e-208 UK prices – 208 from £20,400 and e-208 from £32,400

Peugeot announces prices and specs for the recently updated 208, with ICE 208 prices from £20,400 and electric e-208 from £32,400.

Just a few months ago, the new Peugeot 208 was revealed with a raft of updates to keep it on top of its game, a successful game which saw it become the best-selling car in Europe in 2022.

The updates were the usual facelift fodder of lights, grille, bumpers, alloys and new colours, but enough to keep the 208 at the top of its game.

Now, Peugeot has announced specs and prices for the new 208 range, with four trim levels – Active, E-Style, Allure and GT – and a wide choice of powertrains.

The electric e-208 can be had with a choice of two electric powertrains, one with a 136bhp motor and 50kWh battery and the second with 156bhp motor and 51kWh battery with range of 248 miles and 100kW charging.

For the first time, the 208 comes with a choice of two hybrid options, delivering either 100bhp or 136bhp with an electric motor in the DCT ‘box with Peugeot claiming up to 50 per cent EV running in urban driving.

Finally, there are still pure ICE options with the PureTech 75 with five-speed manual and and PureTech 100 with six-speed ‘box.

Active trim models can be had with the PureTech 75 for £20,400, PureTech 100 for £21,500, Hybrid 100 for £23,300 and Electric 156 for £32,400, with the E-Style model only available with the Electric 136.

Allure models can be had with the Puretech 100 for £23,150, Hybrid 100 for £24,950 and Electric 156 for £34,040, and the GT trim has the PureTech 100 at £25,350, Hybrid 100 at £27,150, Hybrid 136 at £28,350 and Electric 156 at £36,250.

Allure spec comes with analogue instruments and 3.5″ colour screen, with Allure and GT getting a 10″ digital screen, and latest i-Connect, and the GT a 3D display

The new Peugeot 208 and e-208 are now on sale.