New Peugeot 3008 and electric e-3008 now on sale – just a single ICE and single EV option for now

The new Peugeot 3008 – and its electric e-3008 sibling – go on sale in the UK with a single ICE and single electric powertrain option.

The Peugeot 3008 was once an MPV, then an SUV and now it’s more of a Coupe crossover with the arrival of the new generation a couple of months ago.

Now, the new Peugeot 3008 goes on sale in the UK and is joined by the electric e-3008 too, with just a single ICE powertrain and single EV powertrain available initially in either Allure or GT trim. Prices for the ICE 3008 start at £34,650 and the electric e-3008 at £45,850.

The new 3008 Hybrid comes with a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol delivering 134bhp and small 21bhp electric motor and 48v battery, promising 51mpg and 0-62mph in 10.2 seconds.

The sole (for now) powertrain in the electric e-3008 comes with a 73kWh battery and boasts range of 326 miles and 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds.

Still to come on the EV front for the 3008 is a Long Range version with 98kWh battery and 426-mile range and a powerful AWD model with 315bhp. Also to come is a PHEV model.

Whichever of the two powertrains you opt for, you have the choice of Allure and GT trim, with Allure offering19″ alloys’ LED headlights, keyless, reversing camera, Cruise, and Lane Keep, with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit with driver display and infotainment under a 21″ panel.

The GT models (which cost £38,150 for the hybrid and £49,650 for the EV) come with a contrast black roof, rear spoiler, Alcantara, heated front seats and steering wheel, Pixel LED headlights, adaptive main beam, front parking sensors and adaptive cruise.