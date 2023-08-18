Pininfarina B95 is a 1,874bhp Electric Barchetta

The Automobili Pininfarina B95 Barchetta is revealed as an open take on the Pininfarina Battista, with the same Rimac powertrain. Costs from £3.75 million.

It’s more than four years since Automobili Pininfarina announced the arrival of the Pininfarina Battista complete with a hugely powerful Rimac EV powertrain.

Now, Pininfarina is back with a Barchetta take on the Battista, dubbed the Pininfarina B95 Barchetta, with the ‘B’ standing for Barchetta and the ’95’ for Pininfarina’s 95th anniversary in 2025 when the B95 is expected to hit the road.

Barchetta denotes a road car with no roof protection and little if anything in the way of a windscreen (like the Mercedes McLaren SLR Stirling Moss), although Pininfarina says the B95 comes with adjustable aero screens to try an move most of the air around the driver.

With 1,874bhp on tap from the Rimac-sourced EV powertrai, you’re going to need it, with the B95 getting to 62mph in under 2.0 seconds and on to 217mph.

Paolo Dellachà, CEO Automobili Pininfarina, said:

B95 delivers the power of Battista and yet creates a new dimension of driving experience, redefining the very joy of driving. It is the first of a new kind, an object of desire that introduces the thrill of exceptional, electrified performance in stunning open-top form.

Inside, the carbon fibre dash is covered in (sustainable – naturally) tan leather with black and carbon fibre trim, houndstooth headrests and engraved aluminium door panels. But, if your pockets are endless, Pininfarina will do pretty much whatever you want.

The Pininfarina B95 is a limited run of just 10 cars with prices starting at £3.75 million.