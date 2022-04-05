Polestar EVs to join Tesla EVs at Hertz with 65k Polestars added to Hertz’ fleet

Hertz plans to add 65,000 new VEs to its fleet in a deal with Volvo and Geely-owned Polestar, adding to the 100k Tesla fleet.

As Volvo and Geely seek to establish Polestar as the premium EV brand, there are big ambitions, not least a massive increase in production, but also a Spac listing valuing the nascent Polestar at more than its former owner Volvo.

Those big ambitions for Polestar have now been given a boost as Hertz announces a deal with Polestar to supply EVs for their Hire and Rideshare fleets.

The deal with Hertz will see Polestar supplying (up to) 65,000 cars in the next five years which, considering Polestar sold less than half of that number in the last year, is a significant deal and will help Polestar on the way to its target of 290,000 annual sales by 2025.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, said:

We are delighted that Hertz has chosen Polestar as a strategic partner on their road to electrification. The partnership with a global pioneer like Hertz will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers’ short- and longer-term mobility requirements. For many of them it may be the first time they have driven an EV, and it will be a Polestar.

Hertz is initially planning to buy the Polestar 2 (because it’s the only Polestar you can currently buy), but as more Polestars roll out Hertz will broaden its fleet to incorporate them.

The new Polestar EVs will join the Tesla EVs Hertz already has and continues to add to its fleet.