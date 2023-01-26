Porsche Vision 357 Concept is a Porsche 356 75th anniversary homage

The Porsche Vision 357 Concept is revealed as an homage to the first Porsche – the 356 – on its 75th anniversary, Based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Before you get too excited, it’s pretty clear that the Porsche Vision 357 Concept, pictured above and revealed overnight, is not a first look at a new Porsche.

Instead, the Vision 357 is a birthday present from Porsche in the 75th anniversary year of the very first Porsche – the Porsche 356 – and doesn’t even get an interior and needs to be pushed into place, despite being based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Despite the modern underpinnings, the 357 Vision echoes the 356’s looks with a narrow cabin and big rear haunches, with smooth surfaces, lights you can hardly see and a rear grille which runs from the rear glass all the way down to the diffuser.

There is also a large front splitter and sills made from fibre-reinforced plastic, a big ’75’ graphic on the flanks, and 20″ Magnesium wheels with carbon fibre hub caps.

Porsche has also had a bit of fun with a T-Rex graphic on the side sills denoting this is an ICE car in an age of EVs, and a small cloud graphic denoting where the air comes in by the side glass.

Michael Mauer, Porsche Style VP, said:

With the Porsche Vision 357, we have created a very special birthday present. It underlines the importance of our design DNA based on the 356. The study is an attempt to coherently combine the past, present and future. The proportions are reminiscent of the historical model, while details visualise the view into the future.