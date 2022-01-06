Renault Austral – Renault’s replacement for the Kadjar – teased in official ‘SPY’ photo

The Renault Austral, a replacement for the Renault Kadjar, is teased in an official spy photo as the new Renault’s debut nears.

Renault revealed last month that it’s retiring the Kadjar and replacing it with the Renault Austral, and now it’s back to tease the new SUV’s arrival with a suitably camouflaged photo (above).

Renault is busy making sure the Austral is up to the job by using a fleet of 100 test cars and 900 drivers to drive the Austral some 375,000 miles on the road, and a further 870,000 miles on track, to ensure the new CMF-CD3 Platform – based on the new Nissan Qashqai – works as it should.

Judging by this camouflaged photo, it looks like the new Austral will get looks similar to the Megane E-Tech Electric, with slim LED headlights and a concave grille, and it’s expected the interior will move upmarket and be dominated by a big central screen and quality materials.

In terms of powertrains, don’t expect an electric Austral, but do expect all powertrains to get some electric help, including PHEV versions but no diesels, although it seems unlikely Renault will offer Nissan’s e-Power hybrid setup.

Expect another tease of two for the Austral to turn up before it’s revealed – probably with a bit of a price increase over the outgoing Kadjar – in the spring.