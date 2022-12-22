Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV – Skoda’s take on the VW ID.5 – full range detailed

The full range of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, Skoda’s take on VW’s electric ID.5, is announced with prices starting from £44,825.

It’s almost a year since the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV was revealed as Skoda’s take on VW’s ID.5, and although the range-topping Enyaq Coupe iV vRS went on sale in February, we’ve had no news on the rest of the Enyaq Coupe range.

But now Skoda has announced prices and specs for the remainder of the new Enyaq Coupe range, consisting of the Enyaq Coupe iV 80, Enyaq Coupe iV 80 SportLine Plus and Enyaq Coupe iV 80x SportLine Plus adding to the already-on-sale Enyaq Coupe iV vRS.

Every one of the new Enyaq Coupe models comes with an 80kWh battery (77kWh net) delivering an official WLTP range of between 320 and 345 miles, with charging rate of up to 135kW meaning an 80 per cent charge in under half an hour, powering a 201bhp electric motor at the back, except for the AWD version which gets an extra motor at the front and 261bhp.

The entry-level Enyaq Coupe iV 80 – costing from £44,825, comes with a full-length panoramic roof, 19″ alloys, LED lights, ambient lighting, Nav, rear-view camera and virtual cockpit as well as Skoda connect infotainment, Wireless Smartlink, 13″ infotainment screen and Loft Design Selection interior.

Move up to the Enyaq Coupe iV 80 SportLine Plus (prices from £50,405) and you get a ‘sportier’ look including a Sport Design Selection interior with Microsuede and leather upholstery, heated sports seats and carbon-effect trim.

Additional equipment includes 20″ alloys, full LED Matrix headlights, black trim highlights, Sports Suspension, Tri-Zone Climate and Adaptive Cruise, with an AWD version – the Enyaq Coupe iV 80x SportLine Plus – also on offer costing £52,505.

If those prices don’t make total sense in light of the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS’s launch price of £51,885, Skoda has managed to up that to £54,370 in the 10 months it’s been on sale.

The extended Enyaq Coupe iV range officially goes on sale on 17 January 2023.