Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV range REVEALED – and there’s a performance Enyaq Coupe iV vRS too

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV range is revealed as Skoda takes the VW ID.5 and turns it in to an electric SUV Coupe, and there’s a performance vRS model too.

As sure as night follows day, Skoda followed up the VW ID.4 with their own take with the Enyaq iV, and with the VW ID.5 now with us as a coupe take on the ID.4, Skoda follows suit with the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV range. And it comes with a range-topping Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS model too.

The Enyaq Coupe vRS – effectively a VW ID.5 GTX in Skoda clothes – comes with an electric motor at each end for a total output of 295bhp and 338lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 6.5 seconds and on to 111mph. Not startling, but lively then.

Just like the rest of the Enyaq Coupe range, the vRS comes with a 77kWh battery and gets sportier, lowered suspension – just like the Sportline models – gets 20″ alloys, gloss black vRS grille surround and light-up ‘Crystal Face’ grille. As well as the range-topping vRS, the Enyaq Coupe comes as a RWD Enyaq Coupe iV 80 and iV 80x AWD.

Trim options come in the form of Design Selection Packs including an ‘ecoSuite with sustainable materials for seating, ‘Lounge’ which comes with Microfibre upholstery and ‘Suite’ which gets leather, with SportLine and vRS models getting ‘sporty’ stuff like carbon-effect trim and sports seats.

The new Koda Enyaq Coupe will go on sale in the spring, with prices to be confirmed. But expect a range of £40-55k.