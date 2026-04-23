BMW 7 Series gets ‘Neue Klasse’ MAKEOVER in major update

The BMW 7 Series gets a major mid-life update with a Neue Klasse makeover, improved tech and a new interior.

It’s been four years since the current BMW 7 Series arrived , with both electric and hybrid powertrains, to take on the Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes EQS. So it’s time for a new 7 Series, and this is it.

Mind you, this isn’t a ‘Neue Klasse’ 7 Series, but a major update for the current 7 Series with Neue Klasse looks and bits of Neue Klasse tech we’ve already seen on the new i3 and iX3.

The new 7 Series retains both EV and PHEV versions, with the EV offerings getting a new 112.5 kWh battery using the same cells as the new iX3 and i3, which increases range to up to 452 miles (in the most frugal iteration) and improves DC charging rate to 250kW, as well as more efficient motors.

The i7 50 xDrive comes with two motors delivering 450bhp and 452 miles range, the i7 60 xDrive gets 537bhp and the i7 M70 xDrive a fulsome 671bhp, 426-mile range and good for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.

The PHEV offerings are the 750e xDrive and 760e xDrive, both with an updated 3.0-litre straight six with new turbo, and e-motor, with the 750e delivering 482bhp and the 760e 604bhp, both with a modest 18.7kWh battery promising around 50 miles of EV running.

BMW has given the 7 Series a more Neue Klasse look with thinner headlights, new grille and new air intakes at the front, with a lighting setup at the back which is almost the same as the new i3 and new 22″ alloys.

Inside, there’s moe Neue Klasse stuff going on, with a touchscreen for the passenger, the same 17.9″ infotainment as the iX3, BMW’s new 43.3″ Panoramic iDrive running along the bottom of the windscreen and a 31.3″ screen in the rear.

No word yet on prices for the new 7 Series, but you can be sure they will start the wrong side of £100k