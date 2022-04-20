Cars UK

New electric BMW i7 and new Hybrid 7 Series arrive to take on the Mercedes S-Class and EQS

New electric BMW i7

The new BMW 7 Series arrives – including an electric BMW i7 – to take on the new Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes EQS.

BMW continues its rollout of new models – and especially new electric models – with the arrival of a new BMW 7 Series and a new 7 Series powered by electric – the new BMW i7.

There’s no doubt BMW’s designs have become gaudier and less subtle recently, with big statement grills and slightly off proportions, and the new 7 Series is no different, clearly aimed to appeal to US and Chinese markets with its brashness.

Unlike Mercedes – with its dedicated EQS the electric equivalent of the new S-Class but on its own platform – the electric BMW i7 is basically just a powertrain option, and will be joined, at least in the UK, by hyn=brid ICE models.

The first electric i7 is an xDrive 60 with 101.7kWh battery and 388 miles of range and charging rates of up to 195kW, with temperature-controlled batteries for maximum range and improved life.

New BMW i7 Dashboard

The i7 comes with excited synchronous motors front and back with 258bhp at the front and 313bhp at the back for a total output of 544bhp and torque of 550lb/ft of torque, enough for a 0-62mph of 4.7 seconds and on to 149mph.

The i7 xDrive 60 will be followed in 2023 by a 660bhp i7 M70 xDrive and a pair of plug-in hybrids, both with an 18.7kWh battery for an EV range of around 50 miles, with the 750e xDrive good for 490bhp and 515lb/ft of torque and the M760e a more fulsome 572bhp and 590lb/ft of torque.

New BMW 7 Series with Cinema Screen

Inside, the BMW takes the fight to Mercedes too with a 12.3″ digital instrument panel and 14.9″ infotainment screen all covered by a curved glass panel, with most functions on the screens but a BMW Interaction Bar running the width of the cabin, and featuring ‘interesting’ backlighting containing touch controls for stuff like climate.

Interior quality and materials look to be top-notch, with the normal leather and wood joined by vegan leather and other materials, an optional Theatre Screen featuring a 31.3″ OLED screen coming down from the roof, Bowers and Wilkins sound, and a Lounge Panoramic roof with LED lightshow.

Deliveries of the new BMW i7 start later this year with prices starting from £107,400.

New BMW 7 Series

