New electric BMW i7 and new Hybrid 7 Series arrive to take on the Mercedes S-Class and EQS

The new BMW 7 Series arrives – including an electric BMW i7 – to take on the new Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes EQS.

BMW continues its rollout of new models – and especially new electric models – with the arrival of a new BMW 7 Series and a new 7 Series powered by electric – the new BMW i7.

There’s no doubt BMW’s designs have become gaudier and less subtle recently, with big statement grills and slightly off proportions, and the new 7 Series is no different, clearly aimed to appeal to US and Chinese markets with its brashness.

Unlike Mercedes – with its dedicated EQS the electric equivalent of the new S-Class but on its own platform – the electric BMW i7 is basically just a powertrain option, and will be joined, at least in the UK, by hyn=brid ICE models.

The first electric i7 is an xDrive 60 with 101.7kWh battery and 388 miles of range and charging rates of up to 195kW, with temperature-controlled batteries for maximum range and improved life.

The i7 comes with excited synchronous motors front and back with 258bhp at the front and 313bhp at the back for a total output of 544bhp and torque of 550lb/ft of torque, enough for a 0-62mph of 4.7 seconds and on to 149mph.

The i7 xDrive 60 will be followed in 2023 by a 660bhp i7 M70 xDrive and a pair of plug-in hybrids, both with an 18.7kWh battery for an EV range of around 50 miles, with the 750e xDrive good for 490bhp and 515lb/ft of torque and the M760e a more fulsome 572bhp and 590lb/ft of torque.

Inside, the BMW takes the fight to Mercedes too with a 12.3″ digital instrument panel and 14.9″ infotainment screen all covered by a curved glass panel, with most functions on the screens but a BMW Interaction Bar running the width of the cabin, and featuring ‘interesting’ backlighting containing touch controls for stuff like climate.

Interior quality and materials look to be top-notch, with the normal leather and wood joined by vegan leather and other materials, an optional Theatre Screen featuring a 31.3″ OLED screen coming down from the roof, Bowers and Wilkins sound, and a Lounge Panoramic roof with LED lightshow.

Deliveries of the new BMW i7 start later this year with prices starting from £107,400.