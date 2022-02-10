Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS: Prices and Specs for Skoda’s first electric vRS

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS, Skoda’s first electric vRS model and twin to the VW ID.5 GTX, costs from £51,885 in the UK.

Last month Skoda rolled out the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS, as well as regular versions of the Enyaq Coupe, as a sister car to the VW ID.5 GTX. And now it’s about to go on sale in the UK.

At a not insignificant £51,885, the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS is the most expensive Skoda you can buy. Although it’s £7k cheaper than VW’s ID.5 GTX. Does that make it a bargain?

As befits a vRS model, the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS comes with a sporty body kit with sports bumpers, black exterior trim bits, full-width red deflector at the back, a Panoramic roof, 20″ alloys (21″ option), LED Matrix headlights and Skoda’s ‘Crystal Face’.

Inside, you get heated black leather sports seats with grey piping and contrast stitching, leather steering wheel with vRS badge, carbon effect inserts, LED ambient lighting and electric boot, as well as 13″ infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The Enyaq Coupe iV vRS comes with a 77kWh battery which, despite the extra motor and 295bhp, is able (officially) to get 309 miles on a single charge, and is enough to get to 62mph in 6.5 seconds. Not quick, but brisk.

Skoda has also thrown in a few chassis tweaks for the vRS, which sits 10mm lower at the back and 15mm lower at the front, and thrown in variable ratio progressive steering as standard.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS goes on sale officially on 17 February.