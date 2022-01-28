Electric Volkswagen ID.5 now on sale in the UK – with prices up to £58,640

The electric VW ID.5 – the ID.4 with a coupe roof – goes on sale in the UK in three trim levels – Tech, Max and GTX Max and prices from £50,550.

Volkswagen added to their ever-growing family of electric ID models back in November, with the VW ID.5 arriving as an ID.4 with a ‘Lifetsyle’ coupe roof for EV buyers looking for a bit more ‘style’ and a bit less practicality.

Now, VW has put the ID.5 on sale in the UK in a choice of three trim levels – Tech, Max and GTX Max – all with the same 77kWh battery pack. And prices start from £50,550. Which is an awful lot for a compact VW SUV and out of the reach of ‘normal’ car buyers. Still, that’s the price you have to pay for the headlong rush in to electric cars.

Available power depends on which ID.5 you choose, with the Pro models getting 177bhp, the Pro Performance 201bhp and the range-topping GTX 294bhp, with 0-62mph times of 10.4 seconds, 8.4 seconds and 6.3 seconds respectively.

Every ID.5 comes with ID.Light LED matric headlights, Panoramic roof, Travel Assist, electric tailgate, Climate, HUD, electric seats and electric seats, with the Max version of the Pro models adding 20″ alloys, Sports seats, Sports Package Plus and heat pump.

At the top of the ID.5 tree is the GTX model which gets lowered suspension and better brakes, a bit of a body kit, red stitching on the seats, and GTX logos.

Prices start at £50,550 for the ID.5 Tech Pro rising to ££51,950 for the Tech Pro Performance, £54,040 for the Max Pro, £55,440 for the Max Pro Performance and £58,640 for the GTX.