The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo – more details ahead of March debut

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will debut on March 8 2022, ahead of which VW reveals more details.

It feels like a new, electric VW Camper Van has been on the way forever but, following a concept reveal back in 2017, VW has finally announced the new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will be revealed on 8 March 2022.

Sitting on the same MEB Platform as VW’s ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, the ID. Buzz will come with a rear-mounted electric motor – so, RWD – with 201bhp and 229lb/ft of torque, with an 82kWh battery providing power. No range details yet.

In terms of size, the ID. Buzz is 4712mm long and 1985mm wide with a 2988mm wheelbase – so, roomy inside – and comes with a five-seat interior with 1,121 litres of boot space, with the Cargo version getting three seats with a partition separating the 3,900-litre cargo space. VW is also planning a LWB version for later.

VW says the ID. Buzz will also come with bi-directional charging, allowing the car to send its power out to home if needed, with OTA updates for infotainment and functionality, and a range of driver-assist systems including ‘Trained Parking’ for automatic entry and exit in parking spaces, and Car2X.

Production of the ID. Buzz starts shortly with a Europen launch in September. Full details will be revealed on 8 March.