Volkswagen finally FIXES the glitchy infotainment in the Golf MK 8

Volkswagen announces updates to the infotainment system on the Golf MK8, with new software and new hardware to improve functionality.

VW may be obsessed with rolling out electric cars, but it’s the Golf MK 8 that is still its bread and butter. But it’s had problems, especially with its glitchy infotainment.

In fact, things were so bad that VW suspended deliveries of the Golf back in May last year to try and fix things, but even after it restarted deliveries a month later things weren’t perfect, and VW forums are still littered with complaints of glitchy infotainment.

Now VW tells us they’ve fixed things with some new software and some new hardware, although only new-build cars will get the new hardware, with cars already with customers getting a software update in the New Year to improve things. Which is a voluntary upgrade, VW is at pains to point out.

VW says the new software is better optimised and has a new voice control promising to be faster and more responsive and able to understand whether the driver or passenger is speaking and its natural voice control is able to understand freely worded phrases too. It also jumps into life much more quickly.

Underpinning the new software is new System on Chip (SOC) hardware promising 25 per cent more processing power than the existing version for faster responses.

Let’s hope VW Golf 8 owners will soon have an infotainment system that works properly.