Volvo will fix punctures and windscreen chips for FREE on any Volvo of any age

Volvo has announced that it will fix punctures and windscreen chips on any Volvo, of any age, free of charge in the UK.

It’s more than a decade since Geely acquired Volvo from Ford as a rather tired brand whose main appeal was to the chattering classes as transport for kids and stuff, and stuck somewhere in the no-man’s land between mainstream and premium, racking up losses in the process.

But Geely threw money at Volvo – and let Volvo flourish with its Swedish base and own management – and has since rolled out a range of new, and impressive, cars and has succeeded in moving firmly in to the premium sector, and done so in its own way rather than trying to be a Swedish take on German premium.

Despite all that, Volvo has also managed to keep its almost obsessive focus on safety intact – including a noble aim to have no fatalities in Volvo cars.

Now Volvo is rolling out another helping hand for its owners, offering to mend punctures and chipped windscreens free of charge, not just for Volvos in warranty, but for any Volvo of any age.

Volvo says that with rough and worn-out roads in the UK punctured tyres and chipped windscreens are common hazards and it wants to keep Volvo owners safe and ensure punctures are repaired promptly and windscreens don’t go from chipped to cracked.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo UK MD, said:

As well as reducing the nuisance factor of minor damage, this new service helps keep cars in safe condition and, in the case of windscreens, can prevent chips leading to cracks and more costly replacements. We value all Volvo drivers, no matter how old their car might be, and this new service is the perfect way to help them stay safe, secure and mobile.

If your puncture or chipped windscreen isn’t repairable, Volvo will give you a price for a replacement, but with no obligation to buy.