Alpine Alpenglow – it’s a hydrogen-powered ICE concept, NOT a breakfast cereal

The Alpine Alpenglow Concept arrives as a taste of Alpine’s LMDh car and features an ICE powertrain fuelled by hydrogen.

French carmakers are fond of a concept that’s more than a little barking and never heading for production, but this Alpine Concept – the Alpine Alpenglow – appears to be a pointer towards Alpine’s LMDh entry in 2024. And more.

The Alpenglow powertrain- which sounds like a breakfast cereal rather than a car – is powered by hydrogen, but the hydrogen power is produced by an ICE engine and not a fuel stack. So, as Alpine says, it emits “practically nothing besides steam and riveting engine roars.” That said, Alpine isn’t providing any power or performance figures.

Alpine has extensively used recycled carbon fibre to keep weight down, and the concept features transparent hydrogen fuel tanks on its flanks – and a transparent spoiler at the back – and its stacked tail lights and front light bar seem likely design cues to find the way into future Alpine models.

Another area the Alpenglow will influence future Alpine models is with aerodynamics, with the Alpenglow featuring a V-shaped front, big air channels down the side and a very low roofline. In fact, the Alpenglow is five meters long, two meters wide and just a metre tall. Although it’s unlikely its dimensions will influence future models.

Laurent Rossi, Alpine boss., said:

Alpenglow’s mighty and lavish design hints at what Alpine cars will be like tomorrow and at our vision for motor sports moving forward. With hydrogen technology onboard, we are strengthening our commitment to a responsible future and to keeping driving pleasure as real as ever.

Amen to that.

Alpine Alpenglow Video