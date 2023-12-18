Electric Nissan Ariya COMPLETES its Pole to Pole challenge

An electric Nissan Ariya started on a quest to drive from Pole to Pole in March, and it’s now completed its journey – the first car ever to succeed.

Despite EVs now coming with the sort of range that makes them suitable as an ICE replacement, most drivers still have a degree of range anxiety and concerns about how much range is denuded in cold weather.

So the plan by adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey to take a modified Nissan Ariya – although with a standard battery and powertrain – on a journey from the North Pole in the Arctic to the South Pole in the Antarctic sounded like madness, especially as no car had ever made the trip before.

But the couple started in March at the magnetic North Pole on their 17,000-mile quest, and have now successfully completed their journey, reaching the South Pole last Friday.

They had to cope with significantly reduced range thanks to the ‘Arctic’modifications by Arctic Trucks and temperature, falling to a 150-200-mile range between full charges which were often made with solar power generators, with a collapsible tent for the Ariya overnight and snow walls built to stop the battery freezing at temperatures down to -30.

Chris Ramsey said:

I can’t believe we’re at the South Pole. After so many years of planning, it doesn’t feel real. I’ve always had full confidence in the amazing capabilities of electric vehicles, and I knew our Nissan Ariya would tackle everything thrown at it. But it’s been far tougher than I anticipated. I’m proud that Pole to Pole has reached millions of people in parts of the world and enthused them about embracing EV in their day-to-day lives.

An epic adventure completed. Well done.