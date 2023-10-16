Electric Toyota FT-3e SUV and sporty electric Toyota FT-Se GR TEASED

Ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota teases two new concepts with the electric FT-3e SUV and a sporty electric FT-Se.

The Tokyo Motor Show (which is now, officially, the Mobility Show) is looming and home car makers are starting to preview what’s going to be on offer. And today it’s Toyota’s turn to tease new concepts.

Toyota FT-Se Electric GR Concept

First up, and most interesting, is the ‘GR Electric’ FT-Se Concept previewing a future electric sports car which will deliver a proper driving experience rather than just outright acceleration.

Toyota says the FT-Se will offer ‘handling stability and aerodynamic performance’ and come with innovative tech and, a low-slung design with low drag and a ‘cutting edge’ silhouette, and an interior which looks very ‘motorsport (from the single view we have of the interior) with a square-looking steering wheel and digital displays and even comes with knee pads to keep you in place when things get spirited.

There’s no information, yet, on the powertrain for the FT-Se, but if this concept provides a first look at a new Toyota BEV due in 2026, then it will likely come with Toyota’s new ‘Performance’ battery promising a more compact design and with range of up to 500 miles.

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept

The second of the two concepts is the FT-3e which previews a future electric SUV from Toyota – joining the bZ4x already in sale.

Toyota says the FT-3e will offer ‘new driving experiences’ and come with innovative tech and personalised services with a design which keeps body lines and surfacing simple, with digital displays stretching from lower side of the body to the upper door.

All will be revealed in Tokyo on 26 October.