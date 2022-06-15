Electric VW ID.5 gets CHEAPER with new ‘Style’ trim – but still costs £50k

Volkswagen reveals a new Style trim for the ID.5 Coupe SUV, available at prices from £49,735 rising to £55,570 for the GTX Style.

As Volkswagen continues its mission to dominate the EV market, they're busy adding new varients to try and tempt buyers in.

The latest of these is a new trim level – Style – for the VW ID.5 Coupe SUV range, trumpeted as the entry-level model for the range yet still costing £50k.

For £50k (well, £49735), you get the ID.5 Pro Style, although if you are desperate to spend more you can with the Pro Performance Style from £51,210 and GTX Style from £55,570.

Just like the other ID.5 models, the new Style trim models come with VW’s 77kWh battery promising a range of up to 312 miles and charging rates of up to 10 miles a minute, with Pro Style delivering 172bhp, Pro Performance Style 201bhp and the AWD GTX Style 295bhp.

Standard kit includes Air Con, comfort seats, 12″ infotainment, parking sensors, rear view camera, Keyless, Matrix LED headlights and Panoramic roof, as well as 19″ alloys and a Moonstone Grey paint job, with stuff like a heat pump (£1,060) and Infotainment Pack (£1,350) options.

VW UK’s Francesca McGuinn said:

The ID.5 is packed with every convenience, innovation and luxury that a customer might need, with only selected items on the optional extras list. That’s why it’s so exciting that the ID.5 Style has arrived, bringing with it a lower entry price for the model, but the same blend of sustainability, quality and head-turning style that mark out ID. models from their competitors.

It all still seems fantasy money for a compact SUV. Save yourself £20k and buy a Tiguan.