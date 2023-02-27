Hyundai i10 gets a FACELIFT as Hyundai keeps faith with the City Car

The Hyundai i10 City Car gets a facelift for 2023, with a cosmetic update, a new N Line variant and more connectivity.

The plan to make us all buy only electric cars by 2030 is seeing car makers shy away from small City Cars as they’ll be tough to market at prices buyers can afford, but Hyundai is keeping faith with its City Car – the Hyundai i10 – with a bit of a makeover to keep it fresh.

Hyundai has given the i10 a refreshed look – and a ‘sporty’ N Line option – and added advanced connectivity features, more comfort and tech usually only found in higher segments.

The updates for the current i10, launched in 2019, see the Hyundai i10 gets the usual facelift makeover with tweaks to the lights at the front and back, running lights integrated in to a wide grille and some new 15″ alloys.

Inside, there are blue mood lights in the front seats, a new ‘Purple Package’ with Tartan seats, and a new N Line variant with bespoke bumpers, splashes of red and 16″ alloys.

Inside there’s a 4.2″ LCD cluster, OTA map updates, 8″ infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charger and power-folding mirrors.

There is also more Smart Sense safety stuff with Forward Collison now expanded to include ‘Cyclist’, Lane Follow Assist and Rear Occupant Alert and a rear-view mirror.