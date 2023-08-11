Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Concept turns the new Santa Fe ‘Adventure Ready’

At the official debut of the new Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai reveals a rugged Santa Fe XRT Concept with bold off-road fittings.

Last month, the new Hyundai Santa Fe was revealed complete with a surprising new boxy design which looked much like a Hyundai take on the Discovery 4. And now it looks even more like that as Hyundai reveals the Santa Fe XRT Concept at its official debut.

The XRT Concept gets the sort of stuff you’d expect to find on an off-road Land Rover including a roof ladder, storage holdalls and a set of butch off-road tyres. Beyond that, we don’t know much more.

What we do now know is that the new Santa Fe comes with a familiar, but perhaps uninspiring, choice of engines, with just a 1.6-litre turbo petrol hybrid and a PHEV using the same engine but with the addition of an electric motor and battery, although Hyundai has yet to decide what power output the PHEV has. Both engine options come with a six-speed auto ‘box.

But in other regions, there’s also a 2.5-litre petrol option with 276bhp and eight-speed DCT ‘box, but wherever you buy your new Santa Fe, there’s no diesel option. Which, for an SUV, and especially the XRT, seems a shame, as the additional torque of a diesel engine would have been helpful.

Hyundai’s José Muño said:

With the 2024 SANTA FE, we continue our impressive transformation of the Hyundai brand and the broader SUV landscape. The all-new SANTA FE is the perfect companion for everyday adventures with a modern, premium touch.

The new Hyundai Sant Fe will launch in the UK in 2024.