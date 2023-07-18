New Hyundai Santa Fe revealed with BOLD new looks

The new Hyundai Santa Fe is revealed with bold new boxy looks as Hyundai delivers an SUV it says is good for outdoor lifestyles.

It’s five years since the current Hyundai Santa Fe arrived – with a facelift a couple of years later – and now it’s time for a new Santa Fe. And here it is – looking nothing like you’d expect a new Santa Fe to look.

Gone are the familiar, rounded looks of the current Santa Fe to be replaced by a very boxy, bluff-fronted SUV looking not dissimilar to a Hyundai take on the Land Rover Discovery 4.

Clearly, despite Hyundai’s big EV push with Ioniq EVs, they still see a big future for ICE vehicles too, with the new Hyundai Santa Fe the ICE alternative to the upcoming Ioniq 7, with similar design touches.

That includes that big, bluff front end with ‘H-shaped’ headlights and motifs at the front, longer wheelbase, angular wheel arches, shortened front overhang, big tailgate, H-shaped taillights and 21″ alloys.

Inside, there’s a pair of 12.3″ screens for infotainment and instruments which meld into a single curved screen, a smattering of sustainable materials, proper HVAC and Sound controls, and Nappa leather and wood finishers (model dependent, no doubt).

Now word on powertrains yet, but it seems likely there will be a choice of petrol and diesel hybrid and mild hybrid options and a PHEV too.

Hyindai’s SangYup Lee said:

The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures. With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe will be properly revealed next month (August 2023) when we should get more details.