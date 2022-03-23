Land Rover Defender Rally Special celebrates 60 years of James Bond

Land Rover has built a one-off Defender Rally Special to celebrate 60 years of James Bond films. Will take part in the 2022 Bowler Defender Challenge.

Before you get too excited, this Land Rover Defender Rally Special isn’t a Defender you can pop off to your local Land Rover dealer and buy, instead, it’s a one-off special to celebrate 60 years of the James Bond film franchise.

Land Rover may not have as strong an association with James Bond as Aston Martin, but Land Rover vehicles have been turning up in James Bond films for almost 40 of the 60 years since the first Bond film, Dr No, arrived in 1962, with the first Land Rover in Octopussy in 1983 and the latest, the new Defender, in the No Time to Die.

Land Rover has given this Defender Rally Special – it’s a Defender 90 300PS – a bit of a JPS paint job, with black paint with big gold ‘007’ logos on the flanks and roof, and all the Bond films to date written on the bonnet and tailgate.

It’s heading for the North Wales leg of the 2022 Bowler Defender Challenge on 26 March and will be driven by three-times British Rally Champion Mark Higgins (with co-driver Claire Williams) who also happens to be the man behind stunt drives in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

To make the Defender ready for a bit of rallying, Land Rover has given it a full roll cage, better cooling for the engine and gearbox, sports exhaust, new roof spoiler, strengthened 18″ Bowler alloys with all-terrain tyres, suspension with modified subframes, new springs and unique turrets for added stiffness.

Land Rover’s Finbar McFall said:

To celebrate Land Rover’s long-running association with the Bond franchise our very own special agent will showcase the durability and all-terrain capability of Defender with a nod to its special appearance in No Time To Die.

IF you happen to be in Wales you can see the Defender Rally Special in action in the North Wales leg of the 2022 Bowler Defender Challenge on 26 March in Dolgellau.