Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 gets summer ready with the new CLE 53 Cabriolet

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic Cabriolet arrives as AMG takes the roof off the CLE 53 for 442bhp open-top motoring.

We’ve already seen the Mercedes CLE arrive as a replacement for the E-Class and C-Class Coupe, and the first CLE AMG version – the CLE 53 – arrived at the end of last year.

Now, Mercedes chops the top off the CLE 53 to deliver this, the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet just in time for summer. Well, summer thoughts – you won’t get one in time for this summer.

Power for the CLE 53 Cabriolet comes from a Mild Hybrid powertrain with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo and 48V starter-generator producing 442bhp and 413lb/ft of torque with an overboost function giving 10 seconds of 442lb/ft of torque, enough to hit 62mph in 4.4 seconds. Power goes to all four wheels through a nine-speed ‘box.

Just like the CLE 53 Coupe, the Cabriolet comes with a wider track covered by flared wheel arches, an AMG front grille, deeper bumpers, bigger air intakes, quad tailpipes and new alloys.

The most obvious change is the folding roof which can be raised or lowered in 20 seconds with other goodies including coated leather seats to keep them cooler in the heat, 11.9″ infotainment, 12.3£ Driver Display, RWS, bigger brakes and an AMG Performance Pack which ups the top speed to 175mph, cuts the 0-62mph to 4.2 seconds and adds red brake callipers.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, said:

The new CLE 53 Cabriolet brings our hallmark AMG performance into the open air. The powerful six-cylinder, the sophisticated suspension and the variable all-wheel drive make it an incredibly dynamic car with a wide spectrum of usability. A whole range of design aspects such as the flared wheel arches and the big air intakes at the front add to its sporty look. It’s a real dream car that’s lots of fun to drive – not just on dream roads but on everyday trips, too.

Expect the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet to start from around £80k.