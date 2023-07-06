Mercedes CLE Coupe revealed as Mercedes DUMPS the C-Class and E-Class Coupes

The new Mercedes CLE Coupe is revealed – with a CLE Convertible to come – as Mercedes combines the C-Class and E-Class Coupe into one car.

Car makers are fighting to deliver ever more advanced tech for EVs as an ICE ban grows closer, spending billions in the process.

But car makers still need to offer appealing ICE models to keep the cash rolling in, but also need to trim the cost of production too to improve margins. And put prices up.

So Mercedes has decided, as the market for two-door coupes and convertibles isn’t huge, to combine the current C-Class and E-Class coupes into one car – the new Mercedes CLE Coupe.

The CLE is said to offer a more sporty feel than the E-Class Coupe and a more luxurious offering than the C-Class Coupe. And although no prices have been revealed yet for the CLE, it’s probably a safe bet to expect them to be in line with the current E-Class Coupe rather than the C-Class Coupe.

The new CLE sits on the same platform as the C-Class, and although it’s 99mm longer it has the same wheelbase and sits lower with wider track front and back delivering a more purposeful stance, with familiar Mercedes Coupe styling, flared wheel arches, slim lights, and bonnet bulges. Inside is pretty much a C-Class carryover.

Engine options, initially at least, are four petrols and a single diesel, with the petrol offerings a 204bhp CLE 200, a CLE 200 4Matic, 258bhp CLE 300 4Matic and CLE 450 4Matic with 381bhp. Expect a PHEV and AMG models in time.

The new Mercedes CLE Coupe will be joined in 2024 by a new CLE Cabriolet.