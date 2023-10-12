Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4Matic+ gets a mild titivation – but no more power

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4Matic+ – the GLA range-topper – gets a mild update, with small cosmetic tweaks and refreshed MBUX.

Back in the spring, Mercedes rolled out a bit of a refresh for the GLA (and the GLB), with mild cosmetic tweaks and mild hybrid engines. Now it’s time for the range-topping GLA 45 S to get a similar makeover.

There’s nothing to get too excited about with this update, but the GLA 45 S does get a new front bumper and new air intakes – just enough to mark it out as a ‘new’ version, with new LED headlights and light signature, the AMG badge moved to the bonnet and the wheel arch trim painted.

There are also 21″ alloys as standard, new LED taillights, red brake callipers, tailgate spoiler and twin tailpipes.

Inside, you now get the latest AMG Performance steering wheel with bright displays to control stuff like driving modes and the latest MBUX infotainment with AMG-specific screen design with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Under the bonnet, there are no changes, so the GLA 45 S still comes with the same 2.0-litre turbo good for 416bhp and 369lb/ft of torque, enough to despatch the sprint to 62mph in 4.3 seconds, eight-speed dual-clutch auto ‘box and torque control.