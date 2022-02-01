Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance – AMG’s first PHEV – goes on sale from £173,655

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, AMG’s first performance-orientated plug-in hybrid – goes on sale in the UK from £173,655.

It’s five months since the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance was revealed as AMG’s first plug-in hybrid, but a plug-in hybrid designed to boost performance, not deliver a Jeckyl and Hyde silent EV when needed and a mad performance one when the sap rises.

That’s because AMG decided to fit just a 6.1kWh battery to their first PHEV, designed to do nothing much more than deliver an enormous power boost when the loud pedal is stomped on, and it does; some 831bhp and 1033lb/ft of torque to send the four-door AMG to 62mph in 2.9 seconds from its 4.0-litre V8 BiTurbo and electric motor at the back.

Yes, that tiny battery will deliver EV-only driving, but at an official 7.5 miles of range you’ll be lucky if it’s enough to get you up your drive in the early hours after a late night. But buyers are unlikely to care, as their £173,655 entry price to the AMG GT S E Performance is all about buying that bonkers performance.

Standard equipment includes AMG Ride Control+ suspension which adjusts the damping force for each wheel independently and delivers a range of ‘Modes’ as well as individual control, AMG Dynamics and Ceramic high-performance compound braking.

If spending almost £174k isn’t enough, you can add stuff like the AMG Night Package with gloss black and dark chrome exterior highlights and AMG Aerodynamic Package, with 21″ black alloys, Nappa leather with yellow contrast stitching and Performance seats all on offer together with MANUFAKTUR customer paintwork and more.

Now on sale, the first customer AMG GT 63 S E Performance cars will arrive in April.