New Alpine A110 R Turini joins an updated A110 range for 2024

The Alpina A110 range gets a new model for 2024 – the A110 R Turini – as Alpine updates its range with extra toys.

The Alpine A110 is a cracking sports car, offering a very French take on what a great sportscar should be. But cheap it’s not.

Yes, you can have the entry-level A110 for a not completely bonkers £54,490, but jump to the top of the Alpine range and the A110 R Le Mans and you’ll need to find more than double that – a whopping £121,990. That’s as much as a Porsche 911 GTS.

In between is a range including the A110 GT, A110 S and A110 R and now, as Alpine plays with the range for 20-24, there’s a new model – the Alpine A110 R Turini.

Sitting below the A110 S and A110 R – although just £5k cheaper than the A110 R – which appears to differ from the A110 R by having 18″ black aluminium wheels instead of the carbon fibre jobbies on the R. It costs £91,490.

Other updates for the range include new wheels and bigger discs for the £54,490 A110, a bit more luxury for the £65,490 GT and smoked lights for the A110 S.

Alpine’s Antonino Labate said:

Given the success of the A110 R since its launch in October 2022 and the order book filled until the end of 2024, Alpine is launching the A110 R Turini, a new version fitted with GT Race wheels for greater versatility. As a complement to the A110 R in the 2024 catalogue, the Turini version will enable us to deliver our A110 R to customers more quickly.