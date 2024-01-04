New facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross goes on sale – costs from £23,965

The new facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £23,965 and rising to £31,660 for the range-topping T-Cross R-Line.

It’s easy to lose track of the various VW SUVs, with every niche and size of SUV possible on offer, but it’s also hard to deny VW is doing something right when the not very exciting VW T-Cross has managed to notch up 1.2 million sales since it arrived four years ago.

With that sort of success, it’s little wonder that the facelift for the T-Cross is modest, with just the usual facelift fodder of tweaks to lights, bumpers wheels and colour options.

That said, VW has addressed the pretty poor interior with a new digital driver’s display and 8.0″ infotainment (9.2″ on higher trim models), a soft-touch finish for the dash panel and door cards and a new leather steering wheel.

Under the skin, things remain much the same, with trim options of T-Cross Life, T-Cross Style and T-Cross R-Line, and a choice of 1.0-litre TSI petrol and 1.5-litre TSI petrol.

The 1.0-litre petrol comes in two flavours – 94bhp and 113bhp – with the 95bhp version only available on the T-Cross Life, the 113bhp version available with either six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG, and the 1.5-litre getting 148bhp and available only with the DSG ‘box and only on the T-Cross Style and T-Cross R-Line.

Prices for the new VW T-Cross start at £23,965 for the T-Cross Life 1.0-litre TSI 94bhp manual, rising to £31,660 for the 1.5-litre 148bhp T-Cross R-Line.