New Polestar 4 EV has the lowest carbon footprint of any Polestar to date

The new Polestar 4 – Polestar’s new electric Coupe SUV – has the lowest carbon footprint of any of Polestar’s cars so far.

Just like every other car maker, Polestar is on a mission to achieve carbon neutrality in the manufacture of its cars, although it has more ambitious plans than most and a shorter timescale.

Of course, we all know that electric cars produce far higher CO2 emissions during manufacture than ICE cars so it’s no easy task to cut CO2 when battery production gobbles up so much.

But Polestar is making headway, and the new Polestar 4 – Polestar’s recently revealed challenge to cars like the forthcoming (eventually) Porsche Macan EV – has the lowest lifetime carbon emissions of any car Polestar has made so far.

The life cycle assessment (LCA) for the Polestar 4 declares the entry-level standard range car will produce 19.4 tonnes in its lifetime, the long-range model 19.9 tonnes and the dual-motor model 21.4 tonnes.

Geely’s factory in Hangzhou Bay, China – where the Polestar 4 is built – helps the relatively low production emissions (for an EV) by using green electricity, with higher use of low-carbon aluminium, with aluminium accounting for 23-24 per cent of the carbon emissions during production, iron around 20 per cent and the batteries a chunky 36-40 per cent.

Polestar’s Fredrika Klarén said:

To support our net zero goal, we set carbon budgets for all our cars. Throughout the product development of Polestar 4, its carbon budget has influenced everything from material choices to factory energy sources. Sharing the LCA enables us to show that we can strive for net zero – one tonne of CO 2 e at a time.