Nissan LEAF 2022: Nissan tweaks the electric LEAF to keep it current

The Nissan LEAF 2022 arrives as Nissan give its original electric car a bit of a makeover with updated looks and additional technology.

It took Elon Musk’s Tesla to really light the blue touch paper which has convinced so many to move to EVs, despite the cost and, until very recently, usable range. But it was Nissan who first sparked that interest with the Nissan LEAF, the world’s first mass-market electric car, back in 2009.

Having squandered its EV lead with the LEAF, Nissan is now on a mission to deliver a range of electric cars – with the new Nissan Ariya the first – but the LEAF is still going, and Nissan has given it a bit of a titivate to keep showroom appeal in the face of ever-increasing competition.

Nissan has given the LEAF a new set of good-looking alloys – complete with Nissan’s new logo – and added some new colours with five monotone options and five bi-tone options with two all-new offerings – Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue.

Still offered with two battery pack options which, at most, can deliver 239 miles of range, the LEAF 2022 comes with ProPILOT (active cruise) as well as Nissan’s e-Pedal for one-foot driving which, once you’ve got used to it, is a real boon in slow urban traffic.

Also included is NissanConnect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with remote control of stuff like Climate with the NissanConnect App.

Nissan’s Arnaud Charpentier said:

The Nissan LEAF has always been about making advanced technology and the thrill of electric driving accessible to everyone with over 577,000 customers worldwide. LEAF has played a key role in shaping Nissan’s vision for empowering mobility and beyond, as we leverage our EV expertise to launch 23 new electrified models – including 15 full EVs – by fiscal year 2030.

The Nissan LEAF 2022 goes on sale in the UK on 1 March, with prices (after PiCG) starting at £26,995