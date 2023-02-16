As Peugeot moves down the electrification route, it delivers a new hybrid powertrain option for the 3008 and 5008.

Peugeot may be on a mission to go electric – like most other car makers – having already delivered the electric 208 and 2008, and plans to deliver an electric 3008 and 5008 in the works.

But BEVs are not the only electric way to go in this transition period ahead of the banning of new ICE cars in 2030 in the UK (2035 in Europe), so it’s launched a new 48v hybrid powertrain for the 3008 and 5008.

The new hybrid consists of a 134bhp PureTech petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor, with a new six-speed dual-0 clutch auto ‘box and 48v battery charged when driving.

Peugeot says the new hybrid reduces fuel consumption by 15 per cent and, in urban traffic, can run on just electric power for up to 50 per cent of the time, with digital display turning the speedo blue when driving as an EV and showing the flow of energy and distance travelled on electric only.

The new hybrid replaces the PureTech 130 EAT8 offering and will be rolled out to the 208, 2008, 308 and 408 too very soon.

The new hybrid 3008 and 5008 will be built at Peugeot’s Sochaux Plant and be on sale in Q2 2023.