Peugeot 3008 and 5008 the latest Peugeots to get new trim levels

The Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs are the latest Peugeots to get trim updates, and the PHEV gets a cheaper entry-level option too.

Peugeot has been busy of late updating its offerings with new trim levels, Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+, and now it’s the turn of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs to get the same upgrades.

Just as it has with other models, Peugeot is keen to point out that the upgraded trim levels won’t mean any increase in price (well, apart from an extra £110 if you want the 1.2-litre PureTech) despite the improvement in specs.

The new trim levels are in addition to the existing GT and GT Premium trims, which remain unchanged, with the Active Premium+ adding an Aluminium Pack with door sills and pedals in aluminium, 18″ Detroit Storm Grey alloys (on the 3008) and privacy glass. The Allure Premium+ also gets the Aluminium Pack and contrast black roof.

Peugeot has also decided to offer the Plug-in Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 powertrain in the 3008 in the new Active Premium+ trim too, delivering a lower entry price for the PHEV.

Opt for the PHEV in the 3008 Active Premium+ trim and you’ll also get a 10″ infotainment, half leather, AEB and frameless rearview mirror, with an eight speed auto ‘box now standard on Active Premium+ versions with the 1.2L PureTech 130 and 1.5L BlueHDi powertrains.

The new Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+ versions of the 3008 and 5008 are now on sale.