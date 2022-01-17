Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition adds another Platinum Edition to the Porsche range

The Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition arrives to add to the Platinum Edition range with cosmetic titivations and extra equipment.

Porsche revealed the Panamera Platinum Edition at the end of last year in an effort to bolster sales of its four-door saloon – under fire from its electric Taycan sibling – and now it’s the turn of the Panamera to get the Platinum Edition treatment.

But for the Cayenne, it’s probably a case of adding a bit of extra value and gloss as the current Cayenne to keep it selling at its current level as it runs out this year ahead of a new model, rather than a plot to garner more sales for what is Porsche’s second-best-seller.

The titivations for the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition include a satin Platinum paint for the front air intakes, the ‘PORSCHE’ lettering on the tailgate, and highlights on the 21″ RS Spyder Design alloys, tailpipes and side window trims in black, and a choice of Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue, and Crayon paint jobs.

Inside there’s Crayon-coloured seat belts and brushed aluminium entry sills, silver trim and textured aluminium interior package, power leather sports seats with Porsche emblem, BOSE and ambient lighting, as well as Porsche Dynamic Light System with LED headlights, Panoramic roof and privacy glass.

Porsche is offering the Platinum Edition Cayenne on the 3.0-litre V6 base model for £69,230 (and an extra £1,120 for the Coupe), Cayenne E-Hybrid for £77,330 or Cayenne S for £80,450.

The Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is now on sale in the UK with first deliveries due in May.